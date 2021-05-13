Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.01. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.31. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $144.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $96,185,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

