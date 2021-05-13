Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.58. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $3,055,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

