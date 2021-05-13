Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.14). Workiva reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $87.36. 415,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.00. Workiva has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

