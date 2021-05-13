Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.89. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $181.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

