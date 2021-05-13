Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report earnings per share of ($3.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.59) and the lowest is ($3.81). argenx posted earnings of ($2.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($16.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($15.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.98) to ($10.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $261.28. 218,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,860. argenx has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

