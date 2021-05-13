Analysts Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $25.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.85 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $106.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $108.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $132.80 million, with estimates ranging from $129.54 million to $136.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $6,185,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $3,882,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

