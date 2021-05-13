Analysts Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.54. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $5,808,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 784,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,116,000 after purchasing an additional 64,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

