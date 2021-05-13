Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $994.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 187.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 132,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

