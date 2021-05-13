Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.19 Million

Analysts predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $214.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.02 million and the highest is $216.37 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $880.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $981.01 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

