Analysts Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 983,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 259,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,056 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

