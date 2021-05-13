Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Post $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.69. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

