Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $181.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $736.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.24 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.39, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

