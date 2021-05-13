Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

