Analysts Issue Forecasts for UGE International Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UGE International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGE International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on UGE International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

CVE:UGE opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, engineers, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as provides engineering, procurement, construction, and consulting services.

