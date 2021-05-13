Analysts Offer Predictions for Melcor REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melcor REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Get Melcor REIT alerts:

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($1.39). The company had revenue of C$18.74 million during the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.