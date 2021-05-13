Analysts Set Expectations for Century Casinos, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Casinos in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.