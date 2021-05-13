Analysts Set Expectations for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

NYMT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

