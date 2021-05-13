Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (KOS, KROS, LBRDK, LCTX, LINC, LKFN, LSF, LVMUY, LX, LYRA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 12th:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

