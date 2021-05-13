Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – Artelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

5/3/2021 – Artelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

4/28/2021 – Artelo Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

4/27/2021 – Artelo Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Get Artelo Biosciences Inc alerts:

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 80,396 shares during the last quarter.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.