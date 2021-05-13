Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):

5/10/2021 – AutoCanada was given a new C$58.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00.

4/29/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.85. 164,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,486. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

