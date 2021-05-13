Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ):
- 5/10/2021 – AutoCanada was given a new C$58.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$55.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$55.00.
- 4/29/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – AutoCanada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$51.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$37.50 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/6/2021 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.85. 164,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,486. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.68. AutoCanada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
