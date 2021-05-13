Analyzing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $384.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.59%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% Monolithic Power Systems 19.78% 17.95% 14.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 2.55 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -6.21 Monolithic Power Systems $627.92 million 22.30 $108.84 million $2.53 120.99

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Everspin Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

