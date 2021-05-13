Analyzing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.69%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $80.36, indicating a potential upside of 46.38%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Pinterest.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HUYA has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 2.75 $67.25 million $0.29 51.31 Pinterest $1.14 billion 30.60 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -16.94

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats Pinterest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

