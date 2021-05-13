Analyzing Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com 1.25% 1.73% 1.50% RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Support.com and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Support.com has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Support.com and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $63.33 million 0.99 $3.85 million N/A N/A RESAAS Services $610,000.00 97.02 -$2.36 million N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of Support.com shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Support.com beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services. It also provides SUPERAntiSpyware software, a malware protection and removal software product; Guided Paths, which contains step-by-step self-support guides, with decision points to help customers resolve problems; and service delivery management tools for technology support services, includes Support.com cloud-based software capabilities and other contact center applications, such as customer relationship management, ticketing, ordering, methods of payment, and telephony, which are integrated into applications for its contact center specialists. The company provides its services through partners, as well as its website at www.support.com. Support.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

