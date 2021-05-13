Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Anaplan worth $53,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

