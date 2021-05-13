Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.13 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $68,868.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00085257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01018915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00109766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059176 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.