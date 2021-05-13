Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANDHF shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $$30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.