Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of TSE AND traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.50. 28,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$29.26 and a 12 month high of C$50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.10.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.