Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

AND stock traded up C$1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,557. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$29.26 and a 52-week high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

