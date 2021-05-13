Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 18983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

