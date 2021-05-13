Ankr (ANKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123.74 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $954.99 million and approximately $123.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

