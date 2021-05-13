Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

