Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) PT Raised to $45.00

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ANVS stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $409,000.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.