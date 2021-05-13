Anoncoin Price Hits $0.0713 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $150,376.55 and $58.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded 86.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.