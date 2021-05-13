Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 249,427 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $13,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 211,252 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,863,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

