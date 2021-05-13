Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Antares Pharma stock remained flat at $$3.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $636.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

