Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

