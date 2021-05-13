Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Truist upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

ANTM stock opened at $390.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.90. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

