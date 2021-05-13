Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,539.71

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.71 ($20.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,843.50 ($24.09). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 1,087,281 shares changing hands.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,797.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

