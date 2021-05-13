Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,539.71

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.71 ($20.12) and traded as high as GBX 1,843.50 ($24.09). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), with a volume of 1,087,281 shares changing hands.
ANTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,797.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,539.71.
Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
