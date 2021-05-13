Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after acquiring an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $249.72 on Thursday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.