API3 Price Hits $5.79 on Major Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, API3 has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $5.79 or 0.00011757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $80.11 million and $24.01 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

