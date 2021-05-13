Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Market Cap of $99.27 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $99.27 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00070089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00327694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030737 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

