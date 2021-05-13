Apollo Investment (AINV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $910.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

