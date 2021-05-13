Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 3,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.
In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
