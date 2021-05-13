Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 10.3%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.85 and last traded at $30.89. Approximately 3,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 82,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

