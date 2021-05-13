Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.83% from the stock’s current price.

APPN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.60.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

