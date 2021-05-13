Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.