Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,952. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -150.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.60. Appian has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.25.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

