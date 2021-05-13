Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,459,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 99,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 50,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,326,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

