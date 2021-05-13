Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Applied Materials to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $114.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.