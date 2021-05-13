Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,931.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,157 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,633 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $65,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.67. 487,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,605,234. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

