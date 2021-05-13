APR Coin (APR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 89.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a market cap of $41,274.26 and approximately $7.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00086286 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,627,165 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

